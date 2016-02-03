FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande rules out British veto over euro zone polices
February 3, 2016 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

France's Hollande rules out British veto over euro zone polices

French President Francois Hollande waits for a guest at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande ruled out on Wednesday Britain getting a veto over euro zone policies as London negotiates an EU reform package to keep the country in the bloc.

On Tuesday, the head of the European Council, Donald Tusk, unveiled a draft reform package to persuade Britain, an EU member but not a member of the currency area, to stay in the bloc.

“A country outside of the euro zone cannot have a veto over countries in the euro zone,” Hollande said after meeting in Paris with Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander

