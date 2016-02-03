France's Hollande rules out British veto over euro zone polices

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande ruled out on Wednesday Britain getting a veto over euro zone policies as London negotiates an EU reform package to keep the country in the bloc.

On Tuesday, the head of the European Council, Donald Tusk, unveiled a draft reform package to persuade Britain, an EU member but not a member of the currency area, to stay in the bloc.

“A country outside of the euro zone cannot have a veto over countries in the euro zone,” Hollande said after meeting in Paris with Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo.