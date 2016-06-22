France's Hollande to visit Germany next week for joint EU initiatives

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande will visit Germany next week to work on joint initiatives for the European Union, whatever the outcome of Thursday's British referendum is, the French leader said on Wednesday.

We will "work jointly on how to relaunch the EU," Hollande told reporters after meeting Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in Paris.

Hollande, who met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico earlier in the day, said he had also talked with European Council President Donald Tusk and would speak with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Britons vote whether to stay inside the EU in a referendum on Thursday.