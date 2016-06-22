FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
France's Hollande to visit Germany next week for joint EU initiatives
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 22, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

France's Hollande to visit Germany next week for joint EU initiatives

French President Francois Hollande is pictured after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 22, 2016.Stephane Mahe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande will visit Germany next week to work on joint initiatives for the European Union, whatever the outcome of Thursday's British referendum is, the French leader said on Wednesday.

We will "work jointly on how to relaunch the EU," Hollande told reporters after meeting Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in Paris.

Hollande, who met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico earlier in the day, said he had also talked with European Council President Donald Tusk and would speak with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Britons vote whether to stay inside the EU in a referendum on Thursday.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.