FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Hollande says Brexit should start as soon as possible
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 28, 2016 / 2:07 PM / a year ago

France's Hollande says Brexit should start as soon as possible

French President Francois Hollande arrives at the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain should trigger the process for leaving the European Union as soon as possible, French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday in Brussels, where he is attending a European Council summit.

Hollande said he was confident the British government would respect last week’s referendum vote in favor of the country’s exit from the EU.

“The process for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union must start as soon as possible,” Hollande said. “I can’t imagine any British government would not respect the choice of its own people.”

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey, Writing by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.