7 months ago
Britain will not be allowed to cherry pick in Brexit talks: France's Ayrault
January 19, 2017 / 9:48 AM / 7 months ago

Britain will not be allowed to cherry pick in Brexit talks: France's Ayrault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Britain will not be allowed to cherry-pick over details on forthcoming Brexit negotiations, France's foreign minister said on Thursday, adding that the talks would not aim to punish Britain over its vote to quit the European Union.

"There will be no cherry picking. But there is no question of punishing the United Kingdom. That is not the position of France," the minister, Jean-Marc Ayrault, told reporters at a New Year's address.

Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Balmforth

