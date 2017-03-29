FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France dismisses parallel talks with Britain during Brexit
#World News
March 29, 2017 / 4:24 PM / 5 months ago

France dismisses parallel talks with Britain during Brexit

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault delivers his speech during a press conference in Paris, France, March 29, 2017.Christophe Ena/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France's foreign minister said on Wednesday talks between the European Union and Britain over their future relationship can only take place once Brexit negotiations have concluded in two years time.

"After the negotiation of the separation, there will be another negotiation and that will be the organization of the future relations between the 27 in the European Union and Great Britain," Jean-Marc Ayrault told reporters.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said in a latter to the EU earlier on Wednesday that she wanted to produce a divorce deal as well as one on a future relationship by March 2019.

Ayrault said the talks for Britain's exit would be difficult and that May could not cherry pick what it wanted from the deal.

"We have to hold these talks in a way that is constructive and respectful of Great Britain. It is not at all our state of mind to want to punish a population because it voted how it felt," he said.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Leigh Thomas

