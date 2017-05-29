FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
France in 'serious' talks with banks looking to leave London: Villeroy
May 29, 2017 / 8:23 AM / 3 months ago

France in 'serious' talks with banks looking to leave London: Villeroy

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French officials are having serious talks with financial institutions looking to leave London as Britain prepares to quit the European Union, ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday.

"We are having discrete but numerous and serious contacts," Villeroy, who is also head of the French central bank and financial sector supervisor, told journalists.

"Paris has every chance" of attracting banks, he added.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

