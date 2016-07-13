FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
France's Brexit stand unchanged as UK PM changes: French spokesman
#World News
July 13, 2016 / 10:34 AM / a year ago

France's Brexit stand unchanged as UK PM changes: French spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande will meet the leaders of Germany and Italy in Italy in the third week of August, France's government spokesman said on Wednesday,

Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italy Prime Minister Matteo Renzi have been in close contact following Britain's referendum vote in favor of leaving the European Union.

French government spokesman and minister Stephane Le Foll told reporters that France's position following the June 23 vote remained unchanged with the arrival of Theresa May as new UK prime minister.

Paris has called for rapid execution of the procedures that allow for a British departure from a group of states that will drop from 28 to 27 when Britain goes.

May has said she will not be triggering those procedures before the end of this year.

Reporting by Elisabeth Pineau; Writing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
