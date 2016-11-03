FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
ECB's Villeroy tells banks and insurers to prepare for hard Brexit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 3, 2016 / 10:01 AM / 10 months ago

ECB's Villeroy tells banks and insurers to prepare for hard Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Francois Villeroy de Galhau attends a press conference after the Franco-German Financial Council meeting in Berlin, Germany, September 23, 2016.Axel Schmidt

PARIS (Reuters) - Euro zone banks and insurers need to prepare in case Britain opts for so-called hard Brexit where it loses access to EU financial markets, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday.

Speaking at a panel discussion at France's lower house of parliament, Villeroy said that if Britain wanted to retain access to EU financial markets it would have to keep adopting the blocs regulations in the future even after it leaves.

"I also think it is important that euro zone banks and insurers start to come up with alternative strategies in case of hard Brexit," said Villeroy, who is governor of the French central bank and thus France's top financial sector regulator.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Matthias Blamont

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.