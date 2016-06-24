FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
G7 to cooperate on market moves after British vote to leave EU
#Business News
June 24, 2016 / 1:13 PM / a year ago

G7 to cooperate on market moves after British vote to leave EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man carries an EU flag after Britain voted to leave the European Union, outside Downing Street in London.Neil Hall

TOKYO (Reuters) - Group of Seven finance leaders vowed on Friday to continue to consult closely on market moves and financial stability and cooperate as appropriate, after Britain voted to exit the European Union.

G7 finance chiefs said in a statement they were monitoring market developments while recognizing that excess volatility and disorderly moves in exchange rates can harm economic and financial stability.

"We ... respect the intention expressed today by the people of the United Kingdom to exit from the European Union," G7 finance leaders said after a conference call held hours after the British referendum.

They also said they affirmed that the British economy and financial sector remained resilient, and were confident British authorities were well positioned to address the consequences of the referendum.

G7 central banks have taken steps to ensure adequate liquidity and to support market functioning, and they stand ready to use the liquidity instruments to this end, they added.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
