FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Schaeuble eyes strict EU budget rules, smaller Commission after Brexit: paper
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 29, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

Schaeuble eyes strict EU budget rules, smaller Commission after Brexit: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in Washington April 16, 2016.Joshua Roberts/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Stricter budget rules for European Union states and a downsized European Commission are part of a post-Brexit reform plan for the bloc drafted by aides for German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, the Handelsblatt daily reported on Wednesday.

The plan for Schaeuble, whose austere approach to public finances has resulted in a balanced budget in Germany for the first time since 1969, will almost certainly face resistance from France and Italy, who prefer borrowing to stimulate their economies.

"Member states should not be discharged from their responsibilities to ensure stable budgets and growth-friendly structural reforms," Handelsblatt quoted the German experts as saying in the reform proposals.

Asked about the plan, a finance ministry source said: "At the moment, consolidation is not the main focus".

The paper also floats the idea of an independent body of experts to oversee implementation of EU budget rules, said the newspaper.

EU auditors earlier this year said the European Commission was not consistent in applying fiscal rules requiring member states to keep their budget deficits below 3 percent of gross domestic product and to limit their debt to 60 percent of GDP.

The European Commission last year gave France two more years to adhere to budget rules. Such leniency has in the past drawn criticism from northern European states, including Germany, which plans to keep a balanced budget until 2020.

Handelsblatt also said one suggestion in the plan was to downsize the European Commission, which has faced criticism for its extensive bureaucracy. It gave no further details.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.