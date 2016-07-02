FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Germany should give expatriate young Britons citizenship: minister
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 2, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Germany should give expatriate young Britons citizenship: minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

German Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel meets with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (not pictured) at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, June 30, 2016.Michalis Karagiannis

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany should offer citizenship to young Britons living in Germany given that it was largely older voters in England and Wales who voted for 'Brexit' in last month's referendum, German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Saturday.

Britain voted 52 to 48 percent on June 23 in favor of quitting the European Union, with the referendum splitting the country along several lines such old versus young, England and Wales versus Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"That's why we shouldn't just pull up the drawbridge," Gabriel said at a European conference of his Social Democrat (SPD) party in Berlin.

Gabriel, who is also Vice Chancellor, said Germany should think about what it could offer young Britons and added the SPD had always been in favor of allowing people dual citizenship.

"Let's offer it to the young Brits who live in Germany, Italy or France so that they can remain EU citizens in this country," he said.

The opposition Greens party has also called for Germany to make it easy for Britons living in Germany to get a German passport.

Volker Bouffier, premier of the German state of Hesse - home to Germany's financial capital Frankfurt - told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag that "quite a number of Brits" were currently applying for German citizenship.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing Michelle Martin; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.