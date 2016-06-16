FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brexit could lead to growth loss of 3 percent for Germany in long-term, Ifo says
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 16, 2016 / 9:08 AM / a year ago

Brexit could lead to growth loss of 3 percent for Germany in long-term, Ifo says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - If Britain quits the European Union after a June 23 referendum on its membership of the bloc, it could shave 3 percent off Germany's long-term economic growth in the worst case scenario, the head of Germany's Ifo institute said on Thursday.

"The biggest risk at the moment is a Brexit," said Clemens Fuest, head of the Munich-based Ifo economic institute.

He added that if Britain leaves the EU, international trade would involve higher costs while there was also a risk of competitiveness declining and lower transnational investment.

"Germany has very little to gain and an awful lot to lose," Fuest said.

Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Nienaber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.