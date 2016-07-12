FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berlin: Brexit could hurt German economy but it's in good shape
July 12, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

Berlin: Brexit could hurt German economy but it's in good shape

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks at a news conference on 2017 budget and financial plan till 2020 in Berlin, Germany July 6, 2016.Stefanie Loos

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain's decision to leave the European Union has increased economic risks for Germany but Europe's largest economy is in good shape, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.

It also said upward momentum in the German economy had weakened somewhat after a strong first quarter, pointing to weak industrial production in the middle of the second quarter.

"Subject to economic developments in the United Kingdom in particular, uncertainty after the vote could have negative effects on the economic situation in Germany," the ministry said in its monthly report.

"But the German economy is in a good state and has always managed to adapt to new situations," it added.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers

