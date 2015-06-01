FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German lawmaker urges Britain to hold EU vote as soon as possible
#World News
June 1, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

German lawmaker urges Britain to hold EU vote as soon as possible

German Chairman of the parliamentary subcommittee for foreign affairs Norbert Roettgen holds a news conference at the German Embassy in Washington July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain should hold its referendum on the country’s membership of the European Union as soon as possible, an influential German lawmaker said on Monday.

“We would say the sooner the better,” said Norbert Roettgen, the chairman of the foreign affairs committee in the German Bundestag who is a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Roettgen was speaking at a media briefing at the residence of the German ambassador in London on Monday.

Earlier, he cast doubt on British Prime Minister David Cameron’s plan to change EU treaties before holding a referendum on Britain’s membership of the bloc.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kylie MacLellan; writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison

