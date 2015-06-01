German lawmaker urges Britain to hold EU vote as soon as possible

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain should hold its referendum on the country’s membership of the European Union as soon as possible, an influential German lawmaker said on Monday.

“We would say the sooner the better,” said Norbert Roettgen, the chairman of the foreign affairs committee in the German Bundestag who is a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Roettgen was speaking at a media briefing at the residence of the German ambassador in London on Monday.

Earlier, he cast doubt on British Prime Minister David Cameron’s plan to change EU treaties before holding a referendum on Britain’s membership of the bloc.