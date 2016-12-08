FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
EU must keep UK as close as possible after Brexit: Germany's Gabriel
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 8, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 8 months ago

EU must keep UK as close as possible after Brexit: Germany's Gabriel

Sigmar Gabriel, Germany's Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy, speaks during a news conference at the 15th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business in Hong Kong, China November 4, 2016.Bobby Yip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union should aim to keep as close a relationship with Britain as possible after Brexit, German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday.

Germany, the EU's largest economy, is concerned about the likely financial costs of Brexit but has also stressed the need for a unified stance among member states in the divorce talks, warning Britain against trying to "cherry-pick" the bits of EU membership it would like to preserve.

"My personal point of view is: We should do everything, as far as this is politically justifiable, to keep the Britons as close as possible to Europe," Gabriel told foreign reporters, without elaborating.

Gabriel, who is also head of the Social Democrats (SPD), the junior partner of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in Germany's ruling coalition, said the Brexit negotiations must not be allowed to drag on too long.

"This won't be easy. But above all, we must get this done quickly. The uncertainty is the biggest problem," Gabriel said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will invoke Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty that triggers the exit negotiations by the end of March 2017.

Merkel repeated on Tuesday her view that access to the EU's single market of nearly 500 million people hinged on respect for the bloc's four basic freedoms - of movement of people, goods, services and financial market products.

Controlling immigration was a major issue for many of the 52 percent of Britons who backed leaving the EU in the June referendum.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Gareth Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.