4 months ago
April 19, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 4 months ago

Early British election won't affect Brexit talks, says Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A planned early election in Britain, announced by Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday, will not delay negotiations on its withdrawal from the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government said on Wednesday.

"The German government does not expect the election to interfere with the process of negotiations with Britain on leaving the EU," said government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer, adding Merkel and May had spoken by telephone on Tuesday.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin

