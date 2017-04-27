FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Merkel warns Britons: don't delude yourself over Brexit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 27, 2017 / 7:50 AM / 4 months ago

Merkel warns Britons: don't delude yourself over Brexit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a lower house of parliament Bundestag session in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2017.Hannibal Hanschke

Madeline Chambers and Paul Carrel

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Britons on Thursday not to delude themselves that they would continue to enjoy EU rights after Brexit and insisted the bloc would only agree on future ties with London after they have nailed down a deal to leave.

Striking a firm tone in a speech to the Bundestag lower house of parliament before a weekend summit on Brexit, Merkel also said talks on Britain's financial obligations to the EU would have to be addressed early on in the talks.

"A third state, and that's what Britain will be, cannot and will not have at its disposal the same rights ... as members of the European Union," Merkel, the EU's most influential leader, told lawmakers.

Related Coverage

"I must say this clearly here because I get the feeling that some people in Britain still have illusions - that would be wasted time," she said, to loud applause from lawmakers.

Arguing that the Brexit talks would only really get going after Britain's June 8 parliamentary election, Merkel stressed several times that all 27 remaining EU members agreed that the divorce settlement must be sorted out first.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends a lower house of parliament Bundestag session in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2017.Hannibal Hanschke

"We can only do an agreement on the future relationship with Britain when all questions about its exit have been cleared up satisfactorily," she said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere before a lower house of parliament Bundestag session in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2017.Hannibal Hanschke

Merkel, a conservative who will seek a fourth term as German chancellor in an election on Sept. 24, said one priority would be to protect the interests of EU citizens living in Britain, including 100,000 Germans.

She said she was ready to make "a fair offer" to Britons in Germany if it was reciprocal.

Merkel also said the talks would require a lot of effort in the next two years but expressed confidence that the EU side was ready.

"In terms of substance and organization, we are very well prepared," she said.

Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Gareth Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.