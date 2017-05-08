France spends too much in wrong areas: EU's Juncker

BERLIN (Reuters) - High state spending in France is a problem, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Monday, one day after business-friendly candidate Emmanuel Macron won his country's presidential election.

"With France, we have a particular problem ... The French spend too much money and they spend too much in the wrong places. This will not work over time," Juncker said in Berlin.

He was attending a presentation of German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel's book "Neuvermessungen" (Remapping) where Brexit and the French presidential election were discussed.