FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
France spends too much in wrong areas: EU's Juncker
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 8, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 3 months ago

France spends too much in wrong areas: EU's Juncker

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker arrives at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, April 29, 2017.Olivier Hoslet/Pool/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - High state spending in France is a problem, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Monday, one day after business-friendly candidate Emmanuel Macron won his country's presidential election.

"With France, we have a particular problem ... The French spend too much money and they spend too much in the wrong places. This will not work over time," Juncker said in Berlin.

He was attending a presentation of German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel's book "Neuvermessungen" (Remapping) where Brexit and the French presidential election were discussed.

Reporting by Paul Carrel; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrea Shalal

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.