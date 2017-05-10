Germany's Schaeuble warns of cracks in EU over Brexit

FRANKFURT ODER, Germany (Reuters) - The European Union's remaining 27 members have managed to hold the project together since Britain voted to leave the bloc, "but the pendulum is swinging back", German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an university in the east German city of Frankfurt Oder, Schaeuble said Germany had an interest in a prosperous Britain and a strong financial hub in London, but added that there would be some movement on this front.