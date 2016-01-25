FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cameron and Merkel agree more work needed for February deal on EU reforms: spokesman
Sections
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Tech and comms
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 25, 2016 / 9:44 PM / 2 years ago

Cameron and Merkel agree more work needed for February deal on EU reforms: spokesman

(L-R) Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras attend a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke on Monday and agreed there was more work to be done to reach a deal on a reformed relationship between Britain and the European Union, a spokesman for the British leader said.

Cameron has said he hopes to come to an agreement with EU leaders over his plans to renegotiate Britain’s relationship with the bloc at a Feb. 18-19 summit. That could pave the way for a British membership referendum as early as June.

“They agreed that there had been progress since December’s European Council and that there was genuine goodwill across the EU to address the British people’s concerns in all four areas,” a spokesman for Cameron said following a phone call between the two leaders on Monday.

“Both concluded that there was more work to do ahead of the February European Council to find the right solutions.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.