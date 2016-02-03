Germany says examining 'ambitious' Tusk plan to keep Britain in EU

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is carefully examining an “ambitious package” of proposals presented this week by European Council President Donald Tusk to keep Britain in the EU, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

“President Tusk, in close agreement with the European Commission, yesterday presented an ambitious package which responds to the main demands of (British) Prime Minister (David) Cameron,” spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters.

“We are now looking at the package in all its details,” he said, adding Germany would try to play a constructive role in the forthcoming negotiations.