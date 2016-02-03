FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany says examining 'ambitious' Tusk plan to keep Britain in EU
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 3, 2016 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

Germany says examining 'ambitious' Tusk plan to keep Britain in EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is carefully examining an “ambitious package” of proposals presented this week by European Council President Donald Tusk to keep Britain in the EU, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

“President Tusk, in close agreement with the European Commission, yesterday presented an ambitious package which responds to the main demands of (British) Prime Minister (David) Cameron,” spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters.

“We are now looking at the package in all its details,” he said, adding Germany would try to play a constructive role in the forthcoming negotiations.

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.