#World News
April 29, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

Merkel says EU membership gives Britain economic strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Remaining in the European Union will ensure that Britain remains a prosperous and economically successful country, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, adding that a U.S.-EU free trade deal would also bring economic benefits.

“One must realistically say which advantages membership of the European Union has and what advantages the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership has, and what is being negotiated now is also clear,” Merkel said.

“Everybody says this from his perspective. I say it from my perspective. We want an economically strong and prosperous Britain in the European Union,” she added during a news conference with Latvian Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis.

Kucinskis said he hoped that a referendum in June on Britain’s EU membership would not weaken the bloc.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin

