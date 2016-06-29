FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British decision to leave EU should be respected, Germany's Steinmeier says
#World News
June 29, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

British decision to leave EU should be respected, Germany's Steinmeier says

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier attends a press conference after a foreign minister meeting of the EU founding members in Berlin, Germany, June 25, 2016.Axel Schmidt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Britain's decision to leave the European Union was regrettable but should be respected, and the EU needed a common position over future relations with London, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Wednesday.

"We should respect (Britain's) choice," Steinmeier told a news conference in the Armenian capital of Yerevan, his first stop during a three-day tour in the South Caucasus countries.

"I hope we won't fall into a long process of distrust ... " he said, adding that all the EU's members should agree a common position.

Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
