Brexit vote will have limited economic impact on Germany: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany July 6, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britons' vote last month to leave the European Union will lead to only limited economic uncertainty in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

She said that the remaining 27 EU member states should ensure that their economic bloc remains competitive, creates jobs and fosters growth.

"I also believe that the uncertainties will be limited," Merkel said, referring to the economic impact on Germany of the Brexit referendum.