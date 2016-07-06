FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Brexit vote will have limited economic impact on Germany: Merkel
July 6, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Brexit vote will have limited economic impact on Germany: Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany July 6, 2016.Stefanie Loos

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britons' vote last month to leave the European Union will lead to only limited economic uncertainty in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

She said that the remaining 27 EU member states should ensure that their economic bloc remains competitive, creates jobs and fosters growth.

"I also believe that the uncertainties will be limited," Merkel said, referring to the economic impact on Germany of the Brexit referendum.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Louise Ireland

