Germany's Merkel says talks with Britain on EU exit won't be easy

BERLIN (Reuters) - Negotiations between the European Union and Britain following its decision to leave the bloc will difficult, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

"We will have difficult negotiations with Britain, it will not be easy," Merkel told a rally of her conservatives in eastern Germany.

"But that is why we as 27 member states must ask 'how should our Europe look?' And there, I think everyone can say how much bureaucracy there is," she added.