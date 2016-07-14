'Reasonable' that Britain wants financial services access to EU: Schaeuble

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attend a news conference at the Finance Ministry in Berlin, Germany, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - UK Treasury Secretary Philip Hammond’s remarks that British financial services should retain access to the European Union’s single market are “reasonable,” German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday.

He added that he would have a phone call with Hammond who was appointed as treasury secretary by Prime Minister Theresa May after Britain voted to leave the EU last month.

Schaeuble said the G20, whose finance ministers meet in China next week, was determined to contain the negative effects of Britain’s eventual exit from the EU.