BERLIN German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday said the European Union lacked the buy-in to undertake major new integration steps after Britain's vote to leave the bloc, but also warned against efforts to unwind the current EU structure.
Steinmeier, speaking after a meeting with his Danish counterpart, said moves to revamp the current EU treaties would result in lengthy and complex negotiations that would eventually leave the EU "in the middle of nowhere".
Instead, he said EU members should focus on those areas that were of greatest concern - migration, high youth unemployment and security - and where the EU had failed in the past to come to agreement.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alison Williams)
