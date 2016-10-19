Germany hopes May will spell out Brexit vision at EU summit

BERLIN (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will inform European Union leaders on her thinking about Britain's exit from the bloc at a summit later this week and Germany hopes she will set out a Brexit vision, a senior German government official said.

The official added that the other 27 members of the EU agreed there could be no Brexit negotiations before Britain triggers the Article 50 mechanism to leave the bloc.

"For us, the four freedoms are indivisible," the official added with reference to the EU's commitment to the free movement of people, capital, goods and services in the bloc.