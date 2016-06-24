FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Heads of EU executive, parliament must resign after Brexit: German MEP
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 24, 2016 / 6:01 AM / a year ago

Heads of EU executive, parliament must resign after Brexit: German MEP

Beatrix von Storch gestures as she speaks at the party congress of the anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) on the second day in Stuttgart, Germany, May 1, 2016.Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Parliament member Beatrix von Storch of the eurosceptic German AfD party called on Friday for the resignation of the heads of the European Commission and the European Parliament after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

The European Commission is headed by Luxemburg's Jean-Claude Juncker and the European Parliament by German Martin Schulz.

"June 23 is a historic day. It is Independence Day for Great Britain. The people were asked - and have decided. The European Union has failed as a political union. Juncker and Schulz are to answer for this. They must resign."

EU officials have dismissed speculation in recent weeks that Juncker, a conservative former premier of Luxembourg, might step down in the event of a Brexit vote and also deny speculation that he is in poor health. His five-year term lasts until 2019.

Schulz, a German Social Democrat, has a mandate until early next year and it is unclear whether he will seek to continue.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.