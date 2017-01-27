FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Merkel: Britain must accept EU's freedoms to get access to single market
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 27, 2017 / 6:28 PM / 7 months ago

Merkel: Britain must accept EU's freedoms to get access to single market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech at the German-Italian economic conference in Berlin, Germany, January 18, 2017.Hannibal Hanschke

GREIFSWALD, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated on Friday her stance that Britain will only get access to the European Union's Single Market once it leaves the bloc if it accepts the freedom of movement of workers.

"We made clear to Britain, which will make a formal application to leave - probably in March - that only those who really accept the fundamental freedoms of the Single Market - and that is the freedom of movement of goods, people and services - can get access to the Single Market," Merkel said at a meeting of her conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) in the northeastern city of Greifswald.

Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Dominic Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.