Germany says Brexit talks will not be easy for either side

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's foreign minister cautioned on Wednesday that negotiations on Britain's exit from the European Union would not be easy for either side and said it was difficult to understand how any country could believe it would be better off alone in the current global environment.

Speaking in Berlin after British Prime Minister Theresa May formally triggered the two-year countdown to Brexit, Sigmar Gabriel also made clear that the unity of the other 27 EU member states would be Germany's highest priority in the talks.

"The negotiations will surely not be easy for either side," he said. "Bad feelings are understandable. For many it is difficult to understand, especially in these turbulent times, how anyone can believe they would be better off alone. But this can't be the basis for defining our future relationship."