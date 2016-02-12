FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany and Poland want Britain to stay in EU: Merkel
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 12, 2016 / 1:09 PM / 2 years ago

Germany and Poland want Britain to stay in EU: Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Poland and Germany both want Britain to remain a member of the European Union and will do everything to try and reach a compromise with Prime Minister David Cameron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

“We both agree that we want to do everything to make it possible for Britain to stay in the European Union,” Merkel told a joint news conference in Berlin with Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo

She said Germany and Poland see it as “desirable” that Britain remains part of the EU, adding that they would do everything to find a compromise with Britain that respects EU principles.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.