Almost three-quarters of Germans think it important Britain stays in EU: poll
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
February 19, 2016 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

Almost three-quarters of Germans think it important Britain stays in EU: poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Seventy-three percent of Germans think it is important that Britain remains a member of the European Union while 23 percent do not think so, a poll showed on Friday.

The Politbarometer survey for German public broadcaster ZDF was conducted from Feb. 16-18 and published after British Prime Minister David Cameron spent much of the night arguing at an EU summit in Brussels with partners determined to limit concessions to help keep Britain in the 28-nation bloc.

Germany is the biggest and most economically powerful member of the 28-nation EU and wields major influence on the negotiations with Britain.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Mark Heinrich

