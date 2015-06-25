UK can get 'substantial' EU reform without treaty change: German minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain can achieve substantial change to its relationship with the European Union without change to the bloc’s treaties, Germany’s Minister of Europe Michael Roth said on Thursday.

British Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to renegotiate the relationship between London and Brussels ahead of a membership referendum by the end of 2017, and has said he believes treaty change is necessary to achieve those reforms.

“Substantial changes doesn’t mean a treaty change,” Roth said at an event at the London School of Economics. “There is room for maneuvering but it is up to the British friends to put concrete ideas on the table.”