FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK can get 'substantial' EU reform without treaty change: German minister
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 25, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

UK can get 'substantial' EU reform without treaty change: German minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain can achieve substantial change to its relationship with the European Union without change to the bloc’s treaties, Germany’s Minister of Europe Michael Roth said on Thursday.

British Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to renegotiate the relationship between London and Brussels ahead of a membership referendum by the end of 2017, and has said he believes treaty change is necessary to achieve those reforms.

“Substantial changes doesn’t mean a treaty change,” Roth said at an event at the London School of Economics. “There is room for maneuvering but it is up to the British friends to put concrete ideas on the table.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.