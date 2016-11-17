FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
German Finance Minister Schaeuble says there is no a la carte Brexit menu
November 17, 2016 / 7:38 PM / 9 months ago

German Finance Minister Schaeuble says there is no a la carte Brexit menu

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin, Germany, November 9, 2016.Axel Schmidt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain cannot expect any special treatment on migration if it wants to remain part of the European Union's common market as part of its Brexit deal, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told the Financial Times.

"There is no à la carte menu. There is only the whole menu or none," Schaeuble said in the interview, which the Financial Times published on its website on Thursday.

Schaeuble added that, with Brexit, Britain should be prepared for financial services to move to European centers such as Frankfurt. Euro clearing must be done within the euro zone because "the euro is the EU's common currency even when not all member states of the EU have this currency", he said.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Arno Schuetze

