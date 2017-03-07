FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Germany's Schaeuble says EU27 must stick together in Brexit talks
#World News
March 7, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 5 months ago

Germany's Schaeuble says EU27 must stick together in Brexit talks

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 22, 2017.Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday it was essential for the remaining 27 members of the European Union to stick together in the looming "Brexit" negotiations with Britain on its desire to leave the EU.

Schaeuble also told a group of foreign journalists in Berlin that he believes Brexit negotiations will be difficult and complicated. He said that at the conclusion of the negotiations it should be clear to everyone that remaining on the inside the EU has more advantages than being on the outside.

"Now it's important that we in the EU27 stick together," Schaeuble said, adding that it would be important to show other EU countries they should not be tempted to follow Britain out by thinking one could have the benefits of EU membership without meeting its obligations.

Schaeuble, who also said Germany is open to new forms of cooperation with Britain, has also said in the past that he wants a "reasonable" Brexit deal for the City of London.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Michael Nienaber; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Madeline Chambers

