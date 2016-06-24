FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Would welcome Scotland as EU member: Senior German Social Democrat
June 24, 2016 / 9:44 AM / a year ago

Would welcome Scotland as EU member: Senior German Social Democrat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The parliamentary floor leader of Germany's Social Democrats, Thomas Oppermann, said on Friday he would welcome Scotland as a member of the European Union if it were to become independent.

"The Scots have made clear that their place is in Europe and if Scotland gains its independence in the end and again joins the European Union, then that would not balance out the loss for Great Britain but I would warmly welcome the Scots in Europe," Oppermann told reporters in Berlin.

The Social Democrats are the junior party in Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition government.

Reporting by Oliver Denzer; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley

