EU must send clear signals on a reform of its policy: Merkel ally Seehofer

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union should send clear signals for a reform of its policy following the British decision to leave the 28-member bloc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian ally said on Friday.

"This is not a good day for Europe. I regret the decision of the British people to leave the EU," Horst Seehofer said, adding Brussels and London should now agree quickly and prudently on their future relationship.

"The European Union must now send clear signals for a reform of its policy," said Seehofer, head of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the sister party of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

"The CSU wants a citizen-friendly European Union in which the national identity and the autonomy of the regions and municipalities are preserved," Seehofer said, adding the EU needed less centralization and egalitarianism.