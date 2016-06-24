FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leaders should work on keeping Europe together: German foreign minister
June 24, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

Leaders should work on keeping Europe together: German foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that European leaders should work on keeping Europe together after British voters opted to leave the European Union.

"It is important now that we keep Europe together and that we don't fall into hysteria or shock," Steinmeier said on arriving at a meeting of foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

"I hope that at today's meeting we can send a common signal for the future, a clear signal that we lose a member state but work on making Europe strong," he added.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
