Steinmeier says expects Britain to act quickly to end Brexit uncertainty

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain's new leadership has signaled that it plans to implement a June 23 referendum vote to leave the European Union, and is likely to act quickly to end uncertainty caused by the process, Germany's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"I think we can expect that Britons will act as quickly as possible to end this period of uncertainty in Britain and in Europe," Frank-Walter Steinmeier told Reuters in an interview.

Aside from the Brexit discussions, Steinmeier said all partners were needed to solve or at least reduce conflicts surrounding the European Union.

"Despite Brexit, we need the cooperation with Britain in our international relations, particularly in these times of crisis," he said, in an apparent reference to the influx of millions of refugees from Syria and other countries, and a spate of recent extremist attacks in Europe.

Steinmeier heads to Washington on Wednesday for meetings on the U.S.-led fight against Islamic State as Britain's new prime minister, Theresa May, travels to Germany and France for her first foreign trips as UK leader.

May, appointed a week ago after her predecessor, David Cameron, resigned over the result of the EU vote, will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday, determined to "make a success of leaving the European Union." [nL8N1A52XY]

Steinmeier last week said May's decision to appoint Boris Johnson - a leading spokesman of the campaign to exit the EU - as foreign secretary showed she was committed to leading Britain out of the European Union.

"Those personalities that campaign for Brexit are now obligated and responsible to make the decision a reality," Steinmeier told Reuters.