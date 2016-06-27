Merkel wants calm approach to Brexit, spokesman says

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pursuing “calm and reasoned” approach to relations with Britain after its vote to leave the European Union, a government spokesman said on Monday.

Asked whether Merkel’s approach was “soft” spokesman Steffen Seibert said the chancellor was being “calm.”

“We need to be in a position, after the completion of a process that is coming now, to continue working closely, with trust and well with this country,” he told a regular government news conference.