Merkel wants calm approach to Brexit, spokesman says
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
#World News
June 27, 2016 / 10:49 AM / a year ago

Merkel wants calm approach to Brexit, spokesman says

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a statement in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU BREXIT referendum. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pursuing “calm and reasoned” approach to relations with Britain after its vote to leave the European Union, a government spokesman said on Monday.

Asked whether Merkel’s approach was “soft” spokesman Steffen Seibert said the chancellor was being “calm.”

“We need to be in a position, after the completion of a process that is coming now, to continue working closely, with trust and well with this country,” he told a regular government news conference.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
