Merkel wants calm approach to Brexit, spokesman says
June 27, 2016 / 10:49 AM / in a year

Merkel wants calm approach to Brexit, spokesman says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a statement in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU BREXIT referendum. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pursuing “calm and reasoned” approach to relations with Britain after its vote to leave the European Union, a government spokesman said on Monday.

Asked whether Merkel’s approach was “soft” spokesman Steffen Seibert said the chancellor was being “calm.”

“We need to be in a position, after the completion of a process that is coming now, to continue working closely, with trust and well with this country,” he told a regular government news conference.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Joseph Nasr

