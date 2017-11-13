FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Progress in Brexit talks is urgently needed: Germany
November 13, 2017 / 11:12 AM / in 21 minutes

Progress in Brexit talks is urgently needed: Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Time is ticking on Brexit negotiations between Britain and the European Union and there is real urgency to make progress, a German government spokesman said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: German government spokesman Steffen Seibert addresses a news conference in Berlin, Germany, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“More progress is required as time is ticking,” Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference. “It is understandable that the (EU) chief negotiator (Michel) Barnier stresses how urgent it is for Britain to act promptly, to make proposals.”

Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Catherine Evans

