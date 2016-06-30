UK must negotiate Brexit before Article 50: Conservative Gove

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain should negotiate the preliminary terms of its exit from the European Union before triggering the formal Article 50 exit process, said Conservative lawmaker Michael Gove, who earlier on Thursday launched a bid to succeed Prime Minister David Cameron.

"I believe that after we’ve had an opportunity to negotiate and to discuss with our European partners in preliminary terms the decision that the British people have reached then in due course Article 50 needs to be triggered," he told the BBC.