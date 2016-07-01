FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gove, seeking UK leadership, praises Carney after Brexit spats
July 1, 2016 / 10:36 AM / in a year

Britain's Justice Secretary, Michael Gove, delivers his speech after announcing his bid to become Conservative Party leader, in London, Britain July 1, 2016.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British justice minister Michael Gove, a candidate to be the country's next prime minister, praised Bank of England Governor Mark Carney on Friday for his response to Britain's shock decision to leave the European Union last week.

Before the referendum, Carney came under fire from the Leave campaign, co-led by Gove, for warning about the likely hit to the economy from a Brexit. After the vote, senior Leave officials have sought to play down those tensions.

"Since last Thursday those charged with ensuring financial and economic stability have brought calm and reassurance," Gove said at the start of a speech explaining why he is running for the leadership of the ruling Conservative Party.

"I want in particular to pay tribute to the Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney for making clear that Britain is prepared for this transition. Plans are in place, the flexibility and liquidity is there to respond to this change."

Reporting by Michael Holden and Stephen Addison, writing by William Schomberg

