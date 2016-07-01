FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UK leadership contender Gove says next PM must be a 'Leaver'
July 1, 2016 / 10:48 AM / a year ago

UK leadership contender Gove says next PM must be a 'Leaver'

Britain's Justice Secretary, Michael Gove, delivers his speech after announcing his bid to become Conservative Party leader, in London, Britain July 1, 2016.Peter Nicholls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British justice minister Michael Gove, who is seeking to become prime minister, said on Friday the country's next leader had to be someone who supported the Leave campaign, which he co-led to victory in last week's European Union referendum.

"I believe that the next Prime Minister has to be on the winning side of (the) argument. Put simply, the best person to lead Britain out of the European Union is someone who argued to get Britain out," Gove said.

His main rival for the leadership of the ruling Conservative Party is Theresa May, the country's interior minister, who campaigned for the Remain camp.

Prime Minister David Cameron announced he would resign on June 24, hours after he lost the referendum campaign.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Michael Holden, writing by William Schomberg, editing by Stephen Addison

