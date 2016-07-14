Pro-Brexit Gove sacked from the British government: Sky News

LONDON (Reuters) - Prominent pro-Brexit campaigner Michael Gove has been sacked from his cabinet post of justice secretary by Britain’s new Prime Minister Theresa May, Sky News reported on Thursday citing sources.
Gove, who challenged May for the leadership of the centre-right Conservative party, was criticised by some for appearing to scupper former London mayor and now Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s chances of taking the helm by launching his own bid.
Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden