a year ago
Britain's Gove to run for PM, says Johnson not up to job
#World News
June 30, 2016 / 8:32 AM / a year ago

Britain's Gove to run for PM, says Johnson not up to job

Britain's Justice Secretary, Michael Gove, leaves after a cabinet meeting in Downing Street in central London, Britain June 27, 2016.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Justice Secretary Michael Gove made a surprise announcement on Thursday that he would stand for the leadership of the ruling Conservative Party and to be the next prime minister.

Gove had been widely expected to support former London mayor Boris Johnson for the job.

"I wanted to help build a team behind Boris Johnson so that a politician who argued for leaving the European Union could lead us to a better future," Gove wrote in a column announcing his leadership bid on the Spectator magazine's website.

"But I have come, reluctantly, to the conclusion that Boris cannot provide the leadership or build the team for the task ahead."

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
