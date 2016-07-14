FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pro-Brexit Gove sacked from the British government: Sky News
July 14, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

Pro-Brexit Gove sacked from the British government: Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Justice Secretary Michael Gove leaves after a cabinet meeting at number 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Prominent pro-Brexit campaigner Michael Gove has been sacked from his cabinet post of justice secretary by Britain’s new Prime Minister Theresa May, Sky News reported on Thursday citing sources.

Gove, who challenged May for the leadership of the centre-right Conservative party, was criticised by some for appearing to scupper former London mayor and now Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s chances of taking the helm by launching his own bid.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden

