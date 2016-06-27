FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2016 / 7:09 AM / a year ago

Pro-Brexit minister still sees place for UK's Osborne in government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - There will be a place for British Finance Minister George Osborne in the new government, a pro-Brexit minister said on Monday, adding that the new administration would represent both those who backed ‘Remain’ and ‘Leave’ in the EU referendum.

Asked whether Osborne, who backed Britain remaining in the EU, had a place in the new government to be formed following Prime Minister David Cameron’s decision to resign, senior minister Chris Grayling said: “My view: absolutely there will be.”

“Of course it will be a matter for whoever the new prime minister is,” he added.

Reporting by Costas Pitas

